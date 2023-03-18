First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,954 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

