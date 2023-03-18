First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,066,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,995. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.