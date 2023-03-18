First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 212 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after buying an additional 255,541 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $56.17. 1,188,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,014. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

