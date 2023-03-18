First Citizens Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $4.78 on Friday, reaching $229.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,817,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

