First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CEO Purchases $19,220.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $19,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,705.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Foundation Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
First Foundation Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 150,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Foundation (FFWM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.