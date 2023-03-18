First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CEO Purchases $19,220.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $19,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,705.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Foundation Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after purchasing an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 150,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after buying an additional 47,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 77,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.