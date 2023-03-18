First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Trimmed by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

