First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Up 1.2%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.47. Approximately 98,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 207,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

