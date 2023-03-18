Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

