Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $230.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.50.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.40 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

