Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $159,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of FFC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,881. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

