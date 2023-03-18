Flare (FLR) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Flare (FLR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $349.53 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,705,823,830 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03036559 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $22,458,682.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

