Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

