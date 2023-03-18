Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) versus Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Head to Head Analysis

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 2.23 -$104.49 million ($1.23) -12.41 Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Novonix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -7.52% -21.82% -8.10% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fluence Energy and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 5 5 0 2.50 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.83%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Novonix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Novonix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novonix beats Fluence Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

