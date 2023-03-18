Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $450,672.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $450,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00.

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,371. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

