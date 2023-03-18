Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) COO Sells $450,672.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $450,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 13th, Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00.

Flywire Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,371. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.