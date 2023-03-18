Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 376 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $10,155.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,272.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Peter Butterfield sold 3,626 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $95,726.40.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $189,316.96.
- On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $273,071.10.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $204,805.10.
Flywire Stock Performance
Flywire stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 1,335,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
