FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allstate by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 549.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after acquiring an additional 751,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

