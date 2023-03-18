Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
FMX opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $95.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
