Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $95.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

