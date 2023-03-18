Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.32.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 270,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Foot Locker by 113.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

