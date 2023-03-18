Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 47,552 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

SLV traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $20.63. 29,318,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,438,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

