Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,145 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 117,102,185 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

