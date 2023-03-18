Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 801,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,467. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.