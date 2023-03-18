Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,102 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

