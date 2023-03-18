Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $173.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 289.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,515,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072,634 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $173,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter worth $449,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLSA remained flat at $18.69 during midday trading on Friday. 60,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,312. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

