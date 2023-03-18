Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after buying an additional 772,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.23. 70,239,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,687,555. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

