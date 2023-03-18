Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 372.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. 1,233,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

