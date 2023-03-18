Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,949 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $34,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,172. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.