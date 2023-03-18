Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,455. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $152.02. 2,946,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

