Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 12,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 176,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $311.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

