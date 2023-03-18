Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FCX opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.