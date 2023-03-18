Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at €30.20 ($32.47) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($48.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.32.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.