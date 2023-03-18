Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires 77 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 2.0 %

AMGN opened at $229.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.