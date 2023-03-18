Fundamentun LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 80,628,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,071,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

