Fundamentun LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.66. 8,426,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

