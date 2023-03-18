Fundamentun LLC Sells 178 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.87. 6,525,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,201. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

