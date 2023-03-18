Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.07. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Fuse Medical Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Fuse Medical

(Get Rating)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.