Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.07. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Fuse Medical Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.
About Fuse Medical
Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.
