G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.6 %

GIII stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

