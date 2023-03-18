G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7,820.77 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00063234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001558 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

