GateToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. GateToken has a total market cap of $589.41 million and $2.55 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00019926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00032849 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00205608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.42 or 0.99976608 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002366 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.46439377 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,666,049.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

