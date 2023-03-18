Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Insider Activity

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,117 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.