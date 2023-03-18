Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 4.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 210,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 953,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Genius Sports Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $991.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $5,607,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genius Sports by 203.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 209.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,540 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $3,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

