Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 4.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 210,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 953,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Genius Sports Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $991.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional Trading of Genius Sports
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
