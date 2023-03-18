Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.6 %

Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,175. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.50.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.