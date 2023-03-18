Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 320 ($3.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GEN. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.51) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday.

GEN stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 271 ($3.30). 1,298,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 313.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.71. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 542 ($6.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,426.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,315.79%.

In related news, insider Joe Vorih bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £28,160 ($34,320.54). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

