Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of ROCK traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 553,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

