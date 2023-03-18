Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE GIL opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,864,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,286,000 after buying an additional 271,002 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,672,000 after purchasing an additional 90,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 594,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after buying an additional 1,497,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

