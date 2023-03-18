Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 704,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 3.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $60,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

