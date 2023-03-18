Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAND. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 516,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,009. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $558.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

