Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Invests $4.43 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.00. 17,693,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

