Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $78.29. 8,838,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.