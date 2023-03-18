Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $78.29. 8,838,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.