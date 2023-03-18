Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes $187,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $29.21. 9,390,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

