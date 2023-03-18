Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP traded down $6.65 on Friday, reaching $281.43. 2,111,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.26 and its 200-day moving average is $310.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

